Sister, brother-in-law of Lashkar militant abducted

Anantnag: Unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening abducted the sister and brother-in-law of an active Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant from Arwini area of Anantnag district here in south Kashmir.

The abducted couple has been identified as Nusrat and her husband, Mudassir Ahmad Makroo. Nusrat is sister of active Lashkar militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo. Chadroo is active within the militant ranks since a year now. There were no reports of their whereabouts till last reports came in.

A senior police official from Anantnag district confirmed the abduction. The official said that the abduction took place at about 4:30 PM, Thursday evening.

“The gunmen called the two of them outside their home in Makroo Mohalla and took them away in a car. That is all we know till now,” the police official said.

