A lady namely Shameema Bano, wife of Gulzar Ahmad Rather has gone missing from her residence at Keegam village of southern Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The family members of the lady told Kashmir Reader that she went missing on Thursday morning. “If anybody has seen her or has any information about her, may kindly contact following numbers 7780956249 / 9797111243.”

