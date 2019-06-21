SAC decisions: JAKFED to be wound up by August

SRINAGAR: The SAC has accorded sanction to the winding up of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (JAKFED) by August 2019.

The process of winding up of the Federation will be concluded by the Registrar, Cooperative Societies, J&K.

The SAC directed the Cooperative Department to constitute a committee which will coordinate the winding up of JAKFED. The Cooperative Department, under the guidance of the committee, will come up with a detailed winding-up plan, including an appropriate VRS for employees by July 31.

All the movable/immovable assets of JAKFED shall be taken over by the State Government and financial commitments, if any, shall be met by the Cooperative department through sale of assets. The State Government shall not bear any financial liability whatsoever on this account.

The major activities of JAKFED included procurement and distribution of fertiliser, building material, domestic gas, etc.

JAKFED, initially a profit earning organisation, could not maintain its tempo on account of malpractices which were probed by a High Level Committee (Pillai Committee) and, thereafter, by the Joint House Committee of Legislative Council.

It was observed that the federation has a strength of 224 employees. The Federation is suffering annual recurring loss of around Rs 2.75 crore and has overall liabilities to the tune of Rs 67 crore.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

