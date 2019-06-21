SAC approves Training Policy for officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services

Srinagar: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved the Training Policy for the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The Government had set up a Committee to devise a Comprehensive Training Policy for the officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service on the pattern of All India Service officers.

At present, J&K IMPA&RD is the nodal agency for training of officers. After their recruitment to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, the officers are imparted training for one year spread over at J&K IMPA&RD, Revenue Training Institute, Accountancy Training Institute and at the district level. Besides, the officers undergo training in five departments i.e. Revenue, Rural Development, Excise & Taxation, Social Welfare & the Secretariat.

After analyzing all aspects of the training in vogue, the Committee recommended a “Sandwich Pattern of Training” for the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service on the pattern of training imparted by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie to the IAS officers.

The ‘Sandwich Module’ includes a joint Foundation Course (FC) for all the combined Service Offices recruited to the Junior Scale of the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service, Jammu and Kashmir Police (G) Service and Jammu and Kashmir Accounts (G) Service for a period of one month. After completion of FC, the officers of the J&K Police Service & J&K Accounts Service shall report to their respective training institutes for advanced training. The officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service will undergo Phase-I of the training by J&K IMPA & RD for a period of eight (8) months excluding the study tour for two (2) months. Total period for Phase-I shall be ten (10) months.

After completion of the Phase-I, the officers shall be imparted district training for a period of 1 year. After completion of the district training, the officers shall undergo Phase-II of the training for a period of one (1) month. The State Darshan will be a part of the training module of the Foundation Course.

A Mandatory Mid-Career training programme for officers will be conducted in three phases viz. Phase-III, Phase-IV and Phase-V and shall be linked to their career progression from Time Scale to Selection Grade, Selection Grade to Special Scale and Special Scale to Super Time Scale. An officer shall be promoted to the next level only after he has undergone the required training. However, the officer who crosses the age of 55 years as on 1st January of the year, in which particular grade is to be released in his favour, shall be exempted from undergoing the particular training. The Mid Career training shall be arranged through reputed and prestigious institutions within and outside the country.

The policy also envisages an award scheme for the best trainee officers of every batch including Gold Medal and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for 1st position, Silver Medal and cash award of Rs 75000 for 2nd position and Bronze Medal and cash award of Rs 50000 for 3rd position.

The Training Policy introduces other wide-ranging reforms to improve skills and broaden the horizon of the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The GAD will be the nodal department to implement the policy.

