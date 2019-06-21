President’s address to Parliament paints rosy vision of ‘New India’

New Delhi: Laying the roadmap of the Narendra Modi government for its second term, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that empowering every person by the year 2022 was the main goal for ‘New India’.

In an hour-long address to the joint sitting of Parliament, Kovind also pushed for simultaneous elections, saying it was the “need of the hour.”

Asserting that the government was moving ahead to create a “strong, secure and inclusive” India, the president said national security was paramount for the government. He cited the surgical strikes and air strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps as evidence of that.

Kovind also underlined the government’s resolve to remove “social evils” of triple talaq and ‘niqah halala’ to ensure equal rights for women.

On issues relating to economy, Kovind said the government will soon announce a new industrial policy.

The President said the recent general elections had enhanced the credibility of Indian democracy as a record number of people – 61 crore – voted, including the highest share of women voters.

Kovind said that the ruling dispensation wants to build a ‘New India’ by 2022 in which there is no discrimination on the grounds of caste or religion.

“My government is giving residential and health facilities to the poor as poverty can be removed only by empowering them,” he said.

Several NDA MPs thumped the desks when Kovind referred to the Modi government’s philosophy of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’.

On simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls, Kovind said that frequent polls in some part of the country or the other disrupt the pace and continuity of development programmes.

Kovind noted that half of the MPs in this Lok Sabha have been elected for the first time and the presence of 78 women MPs, the highest ever, presents the picture of a new India.

He also said penalties for crimes against women have been made “harsher” and the new penal provisions are being strictly enforced.

To fulfil its resolution of building a ‘New India’, the government in a short period of 21 days has taken many decisions aimed at welfare of farmers, soldiers, students, entrepreneurs, women and other sections of society and have also started implementing them, Kovind said.

He spoke about the decision to start pension schemes for farmers and small traders, and extending the scheme to give Rs 6,000 input subsidy to all farmers.

Noting that a strong national economy can be built only on the foundation of a strong rural economy, he said an investment of Rs 25 lakh crore will be made in the coming years to enhance agriculture productivity.

To double income of farmers by 2022, when India will complete its 75 years of Independence, several steps have been taken in the last five years, the President said.

Asserting that the world supports India’s position on terrorism, he said UN’s declaration of JeM chief Masood Azhar as “global terrorist” was proof of this.

