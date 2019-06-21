Mirwaiz urges Indo-Pak leaders to show statesmanship

Srinagar: The Awami Action Committee (AAC) patron and Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday urged the leaders of India and Pakistan to show statesmanship while enjoying the full support of their people and resolve the Kashmir issue once and for all in the interest of humanity and peace.

In a statement, he said our purpose is to peacefully press for the resolution of the Kashmir issue keeping in view the sentiments and aspirations of people.

He stated this at AAC’s 56thfoundation day, it said.

“AAC was founded with a view to give voice to Kashmiri’s and their genuine demand for the resolution of the Kashmir issue in a peaceful manner, being the most affected party of the conflict. It was India and Pakistan who took the issue to UN when Jammu and Kashmir got divided in 1947 . It was they who signed the UN resolutions, and in the last 70 years both countries have gone to wars over it and signed various agreements at Tashkent Simla Agra Lahore and Started the composite dialogue ,but it is the people of Kashmir who have suffered the most and are at the receiving end,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that it was the founder of AAC Mirwaiz Farooq who first talked of an alternative means of a peaceful and democratic resolution in the form of dialogue among the stakeholders including with the people of J&K, which included all the regions of the state.

“A great votary of peace progress and friendship among the people of both the nations, he wanted Kashmir to be a bridge of friendship between the two countries not a source of continuous belligerence, which only benefits the arms suppliers of the world at the expense of resources that should go for upliftment of millions of poor in both countries,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that AAC was not formed for furtherance of any vested interest or to gain power and that continues to be so. “It believes in the democratic principle that people of entire J&K as it existed in 1947 have a right to seek a resolution of the issue that arose when the subcontinent was divided and subsequently J&K also got divided.”

He said an artificial line runs through this land dividing friends and family. “The people of Kashmir want an end to uncertainty of past many decades they want a closure . We are not against any nation or its people . We are people of peace and good will and all we say is peacefully through dialogue resolve the issue,” he added.

“It is extremely painful that each day we shoulder the coffins of our young, taking them to graves when a bright future is what we seek for them . We are losing our most precious resource our young to the conflict. In the past one week alone more than 25 people have lost their life including armed youth civilians and soldiers to the conflict, which is extremely unfortunate and sad. We want an end to all these killings,” he said.

Commenting on the NIA charge against JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz said that forging unity is no crime. He said that in the past decade people many times have launched agitations to raise their voice seeking resolution forcefully.

“We have always advocated a peaceful manner of reflecting their sentiment,” he said.

