Minor girl killed in leopard attack in Reasi

Jammu: A 10-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

The girl, Ruksana Bano, was feeding cattle near her ‘dhok’ (mud-house) at Neeram village in Mahore area when she was attacked and taken away by the wild beast Thursday evening, a police official said.

He said the body of the girl was later recovered by a joint search party of police, wildlife employees and locals from the nearby forest area and handed over to her family for last rites after completion of legal formalities. Efforts are on to track down the leopard which had caused panic among the local residents by frequently venturing into human habitat from the nearby forest, the official said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

