Srinagar: Government forces on Friday morning launched a massive cordon and search operation in several villages of northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Reports said that the joint teams of government forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in Yaroo, Sopernaghama, Hanjishat villages of the district.

The searches in the area were going on when this report was being filed.

More to follow.

