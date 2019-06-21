Governor presents President and police medals to 139 personnel

SRINAGAR: Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday presented 10 President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 68 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 09 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM-DS) and 52 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM-MS) to the police officers, policemen and next of kin of slain police personnel for their exemplary contribution in the service of nation in an Investiture ceremony held at the SKICC here today.

Before the start of the ceremony, two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who laid down their lives in the service of nation.

Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly; K Vijay Kumar, K. Skandan, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai-Advisors to Governor; Surinder Ambardar and Ashok Khajuria, MLCs; Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon, GOC 15 Corps; Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home; Sh. Dilbag Singh, DGP were among those present on the occasion.

