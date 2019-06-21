Geelani barred from attending Book Fair at Kashmir University

Srinagar: Authorities on Friday morning disallowed Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani to attend Urdu Book Fair at Kashmir University.

Sources said that government forces present outside Geelani’s residence didn’t allow him to step out of his residence.

On Thursday, in a statement, Geelani accepted the invitation of Kashmir University students to attend the book fair and said that he would leave his residence at 10 am. The octogenarian leader was also scheduled to address the students in the varsity.

Pertinently, Geelani continues to be under house detention since 2010 when he led a mass uprising in the aftermath of killing of youth in downtown Srinagar.

