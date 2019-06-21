Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs of Hazrat Shah Asrar-ud-Din Wali

Srinagar: The National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday extended greeting to the people on the Urs of Hazrat Syed Asrar-Ud-Din Wali at Kishtwar.

In a statement, Farooq said, “Known for relieving people from deadly diseases, Shah Asrar Sahib (RA) was a great soul. Our state has always been a cradle of Sufism. It is men like these that have shaped the socio- cultural milieu of our state. Sufism is a mystical form of Islam, a school of practice that emphasizes the inward search for god and shuns materialism. Sufiism has remained a mainstay of the social order of our state since it spread over here. The need of the hours calls for imbuing our lives with the teachings of such great men. On this day I pray for peace and prosperity of the state.”

Omar said, “The message of Sufism to the world was that of peace, unity of human kind and repudiation of malevolence. On this day I greet the people of the state and the people of Kistwar on the Urs Observance of Shah Asrar- Ud- Din Wali (RA). I hope that the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in the State.”

