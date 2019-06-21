Dy Mayor withdraws anticipatory bail plea

Srinagar: The Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Imran, on Thursday withdrew his anticipatory bail application at the High Court Srinagar after the Anti-Corruption Bureau moved a caveat application before the court to restrict grant of anticipatory bail.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on June 15 had registered an FIR against Sheikh Imran, officers of J&K Bank, and some government officials for misappropriation of subsidy worth crores of rupees to illegally benefit Sheikh’s firm, Kehwa Goup.

A statement issued by the ACB had said: “FIR number 3/2019 under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered in ACB police station Anantnag against Sheikh Imran, director of M/S Kehwa Square Private Limited, officers of J&K Bank and other government officials for illegal appropriation of subsidy with inflated project cost for establishment of a cold storage at Lassipora, Pulwama.”

The statement said that M/S Kehwa Square Private Limited inflated the project cost of establishing the cold storage in connivance with officers of J&K Bank and some state government officials to misappropriate government subsidy of Rs 16.50 crore.

It added, “The group got its loan of Rs 138 crore with J&K Bank restructured to Rs 78 crore. Subsequent to the one time settlement (OTS) surreptitiously consented by Bank officials, the group’s second instalment of Rs 55 crore was further reduced to Rs 27 crore. It then sought further concessions from the Bank.”

“The involved Bank officers and a joint inspection team of government officials misused their position to confer undue pecuniary/monetary advantage to Kehwa group and help it illegally appropriate crores of rupees from the state exchequer,” the ACB officials said.

The anticipatory bail application moved by Imran through his advocate Altaf Haqani & Associates had stated that the offences levelled against him were misconceived.

The application stated that the FIR lodged against Imran was unjustified and had worked as basis of physical and mental harassment of the petitioner. It stated that the cost of the cold storage unit at Rs 33 crore had been assessed and verified with on-spot inspection by the Empowered Monetary Committee of MIDH, Government of India, and also by a committee constituted by the State Government. Only after that was the release of subsidy of 16.50 crore to the unit, being 50% of the estimated cost, was approved and released, the application before the High Court stated.

It further submitted, “While the aforesaid (Kehwa) Group of Industries was in the process of arranging funds to satisfy the One Time Settlement, the respondent Agency has registered an FIR under section 5(2) of PC Act read with Section 420 and 120-B RPC.”

