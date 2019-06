Srinagar: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Friday afternoon resorted to aerial firing after two motorcyclists jumped a barricade in Anant nag, reports said.

Reports said that two motorcycle-borne youth were signaled to stop at a security set up

at KP road in Anantnag town. “But they jumped the barricade set up by the CRPF and fled,” an official said.

The area was cordoned off by the government forces to look for the suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print