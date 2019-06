Uri: Body of a missing person was recovered from the dam of Power Project Uri in Baramulla district in north Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said that some local residents noticed the body of Mohammad Azam Sudan, son of Faqeer Muhamad, 85, inside a dam in Bimayar area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

The body was handed over to police who have registered a case and launched investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print