Back to the Village: Unique, ambitious initiative, says Altaf Thakur

Tral: The BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Thursday said that “Back to the Village” is unique and ambitious initiative – the first of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir and the feedback obtained from the villagers will help tailor GoI and state government schemes based on their needs.

According to the statement, he stated this while visiting his home Panchayat, Dadsara Tral.

Thakur was accompanied by government gazetted officers including Tehsildar and BDO Dadsara.

“We have 4,483 panchayats in the state and every panchayat will be attended to by a gazetted officer,” said Thakur.

He said: The state has suffered hugely since the connect between officials and the people has broken over the years due to security reasons and also because of the difficult mountainous terrain. The occasion will also provide an opportunity to village panchayats come up with area specific schemes for development of their villages.

“The officers will then submit a report to the concerned district administrations for redressal of the grievances,” he added.

He said, “The program is primarily aimed at directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living.”

“The ambitious programme has four main goals: energising panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes and programmes, capturing specific economic potential, and undertaking assessment of needs of villages,” Thakur added.

