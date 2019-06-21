‘Back to the Village’ programme amid enthusiasm; admin looking forward to public feedback

SRINAGAR: With the ambitious ‘Back to the Village’ programme to reach out to village Panchayats formally launching in Jammu and Kashmir amid public enthusiasm, the state government is looking forward to the public feedback during the programme for necessary action.

Aimed at bringing the governance to the doorsteps of the villagers by reaching out to over 4,000 Panchayats, the state government launched the weeklong programme on Thursday.

The ‘Back to the Village’ programme, that will see officers spending two days and a night in each of the state’s gram Panchayats, will conclude on June 27.

The objectives of the programme as spelled out by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam last week would be energising Panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes and programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of villages, besides affording an opportunity to gazetted officers to visit the villages.

Terming the ‘Back to the Village’ a “people’s programme”, Rohit Kansal, official spokesperson of the J&K government, told Kashmir Reader that they were looking forward to the feedback of the villagers during the programme in order to initiate necessary action.

Asked how the government would bring consistency into the programme to solve people’s grievances, Kansal said, “See, this is happening for the first time in the last 50-60 years. Let the people give the feedback, we will see what the next steps are going to be.”

He called ‘Back to the Village’ a “unique programme”, saying that officers will visit each of the 4,483 Panchayats in the state and talk to the villagers there.

The officers, he said, will stay at the respective villages for two days and a night.

“People have been usually complaining that governance remains confined to government offices only and nobody talks to them. Now we are going and staying with them, that is what is unique about this programme,” Kansal said.

“People are enthusiastic. It is not the officers’, but a people’s programme. The uniqueness of this programme is empowerment of Panchayats.”

Meanwhile, villagers too seem to be enthusiastic about the first-of-its-kind programme in the state.

“General Public has a great chance to share their problems without any fear as this time governance is at your doorstep, so don’t miss the chance. Participate in it and share it,” Syed Farhat, a resident of Surasyar village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, wrote on social media on Thursday.

A seemingly enthusiastic Farhat said that through the programme, the public had a “great chance to share their problems and expose careless and corrupt officials without any fear”.

“Also it is a time to get information from every department and get to know about their faults and also know their work at ground level for your locality,” he added.

A netizen wrote that the programme was not only important for the villagers, but for the administration as well as they can collect information from the public about different departments and can get to know about their performance at ground level.

