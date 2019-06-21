Army officers whose bases breached during militant attacks may be forced to quit

Srinagar: The army officers, who were in charge of the three army establishments when militants carried out attacks in past years in Jammu and Kashmir may have to quit their job, Hindustan times reported.

The government has decided to take action against the senior officers for security lapses in Uri brigade, the Sunjuwan military camp and the Nagrota army base.

The newspaper quoting a senior official reported that the government has communicated its recommendation to the Indian Army. “The government wants these officers to put in their papers and retire,” the newspaper reported.

