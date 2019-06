Srinagar: A couple from South Kashmir’s Arwani township of Anantnag district were shot at in their legs and released after being abducted by unknown gunmen last evening.

Reports said that the husband- wife were identified as Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat Begum.

Both the injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital, Bijbehara where from Mudasir was shifted to district hospital Anantnag for treatment.

