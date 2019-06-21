3 killed, several injured in Pakistan train accident

Karachi: At least three persons were killed and several others injured when a passenger train rammed into a freight train in Pakistan’s Sindh province, officials said Friday.

The driver of the Jinnah Express and two of his assistants were killed in the accident on Thursday, and the injured people have been admitted to a hospital here, they said.

Due to the wreckage, railway traffic was suspended for several hours, stranding passengers at the Hyderabad and the Kotri railway stations.

The Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which was travelling from Pakistan’s port city Karachi, rammed into the stationary goods train from behind, according to a senior official said.

Three wagons of the Yusufwala-bound freight train, which was carrying coal, were derailed due to the impact, the official said.

Personnel and machinery were pressed into service to clear debris to restore train movement and several teams were engaged in rescue operations.

The freight train was detached from the affected wagons and taken to a railway station, the official said.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has issued instructions for the matter to be investigated and the probe to be completed within 24 hours.

The minister apologised for the inconvenience caused to the people due to the accident

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

