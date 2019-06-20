Two arrested for running interstate gun smuggling racket

New Delhi: Two people have been arrested for allegedly running an interstate gun smuggling racket, police said Thursday.

The accused — Pawan Singh and Chandar Singh, both residents of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh were nabbed on June 18 from from Rohini Sector-3 where they had come to deliver a huge consignment.

Around 30 illegal pistols were recovered from them, police said.

The seized weapons were manufactured by Pawan Singh. Police said trading illegal firearms has been a hereditary occupation for Pawan.

The accused, who learnt the skill of manufacturing firearms, have been involved in the business for over 10 years.

“His (Pawan) family members manufacture illegal arms at a cottage industry in a forest near his native village.

“Pawan has been supplying consignments of illegal arms to criminal gangs operating out of Delhi, UP, Haryana, MP through his various courier chains,” said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

During interrogation, Pawan disclosed the entire process of manufacturing illicit firearms.

“They accused used iron scrap and other materials to prepare semi automatic pistols. He (Pawan) has the expertise in using bicycle frame for fabricating the weapon.

“The trigger and hammer of the weapon are prepared out of thick and hard iron drawn from the shaft of scarped vehicles. When all the parts get assembled, lathe machine and filers are used to give it a smooth final touch. The whole process costs around Rs 7,000 and one finished pistol gets sold for about Rs 25,000,” the officer added.

Pawan has been previously involved in five cases of Arms Act in Madhya Pradesh. Chandan Singh has also been previously involved in a case of assault on a police party in MP, police added.@PTI

