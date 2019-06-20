The pipedream of Citizen’s Park at Tattoo Ground

Almost half of Rs 5.35 crore budget spent on just a boundary wall; army hasn’t given NOC for park’s construction even after 4 years

Srinagar: Four years ago, in November 2015, J&K chief minister the late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed laid the foundation stone for a ‘Citizens Park’ at Tattoo Ground in Batamaloo area of Srinagar city. For developing this park, the government took over 76 kanals of land from the army. The project was to be executed by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) and the park was supposed to be ready by 2018.

The Prime Minister’s Development Programme (PMDP) released Rs 5.35 crore for construction of the park, out of which about Rs 2.5 crore have been spent, officials at JKTDC said.

On what the Rs 2.5 crore have been spent remains a mystery. Only the boundary wall of the proposed park has been constructed as yet.

Managing Director of JKTDC, Mohammad Asif Khan, told Kashmir Reader that work on the project is pending as the army has denied permission for the park’s construction.

“The army stationed at Tattoo Ground has told us that they are yet to get NOC (no objection certificate) from the high command. They have spoken about this matter with the defence ministry,” Khan said.

He said that unless and until the army gets the NOC, the construction work cannot be initiated. “We have taken up the matter with the government,” Khan said.

A senior official at JKTDC, who wished not to be named, told Kashmir Reader that the civil authorities were not taking any serious steps for constructing the park.

“A budget of Rs 5.35 crore was allocated for the Citizen’s Park project. Only the boundary wall of the park has been constructed till now. For this project the army has to vacate 136 kanals of land, out of which they have only handed over 76 kanals. The previous coalition government (of the BJP and PDP) had formed an apex committee for the project but it was only holding meetings. The apex committee failed to formulate any final proposal to the government,” the official said.

Furkaan Baba, a resident of Batamaloo, said that the park remains a pipe dream. “Despite assurances from the government, things have remained unchanged on the ground. They have failed to get the ground vacated, otherwise for people it was a good initiative taken by the state government,” he said.

He further said that the park was supposed to have facilities like aquatic games area, walkway, food canteen, library, and herbal garden, “but all of it is a dream for us.”

