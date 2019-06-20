Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to life imprisonment

Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt on Thursday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a custodial death case dating back to 1990 by a Gujarat Court, reports said.

According to media reports the Jamnagar Sessions Court charged Bhatt under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with punishment for murder.

“After the complete trial in 1990 Jam Jodhpur custodial death case, Jamnagar Sessions Court today booked accused Sanjeev Bhatt and Pravinsinh Jhala under section 302 while the others are booked for torturing. For IPC 302 minimum punishment is life imprisonment and the maximum is death,” public prosecutor Tushar Gokani told media after the hearing, said the report.

Bhatt was convicted in the case pertaining to death of a man named Prabhudas Madhavji Vaishnani who died on 11 November 1990, allegedly due to torture in police custody.

Bhatt was suspended in 2011 on charges of remaining absent from duty without permission and misuse of official vehicles and later sacked in August 2015.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

