Pakistan’s Kashmir policy based on United Nations resolutions: Syed Fakhar Imam

Chairman Pakistan Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam has said that Pakistan’s Kashmir policy is based on resolutions passed by the United Nations (UN), Express Tribune reported.

Imam was addressing a seminar titled ‘Post-Pulwama Kashmir Imbroglio, Modi’s Second Term, Role And Responsibility Of International Community’ jointly organised by Institute of Peace And Diplomatic Studies (IPD), Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims (JKVoV) and Tehreek-e-Kashmir United Kingdom (TeK UK) in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad.

“Kashmir is and will remain the jugular vein of Pakistan and there is no room to compromise on the national Kashmir policy which maintains that Kashmiris are the main stakeholders we will accept their decision,” Imam added.

He said the Kashmir dispute was created by the British and they should come forward to settle it for peace and security in South Asia.

Imam reiterated the fact that in the early fifties, the world debated the Kashmir dispute in the UN.

“This is proof that the right of self-determination to Kashmiris was given by the world community,” he added.

Imam said that Pakistan’s case on Kashmir is strong and the world has already accepted it but “India hoodwinked the world community and never came forward to settle this dispute as per the wishes of Kashmiri people”.

The parliamentary committee’s chairman added that it might be one of the reasons that Jawaharlal Nehru had an emotional attachment with Kashmir and adopted delaying tactics for the implementation of UN resolutions.

Commenting on the present ruling party of India, Imam said that “they are the people who had killed Mahatma Ghandi and we should not pin any hopes on them”.

He also stressed the need to raise the issue of human rights violations committed by Indian occupying forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir on a global level.

“We need a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan for the Kashmir cause and we are doing our best to put Pakistan on the track of economic stability. This may take time but our youth will make this country great for the whole world,” Imam added.

