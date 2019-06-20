Man drowns in river Chenab in Kishtwar

By on No Comment

Man drowns in river Chenab in Kishtwar

Jammu: The body of a 22-year-old man was Thursday fished out from river Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manit Kumar, a resident of Bhata Palmar village, was bathing in the river near Bhadarkoot on Wednesday when he allegedly drowned, a police officer said.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local volunteers and the body was recovered following a 24-hour long operation, he said.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officer added.

Man drowns in river Chenab in Kishtwar added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.