Man drowns in river Chenab in Kishtwar

Jammu: The body of a 22-year-old man was Thursday fished out from river Chenab in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Manit Kumar, a resident of Bhata Palmar village, was bathing in the river near Bhadarkoot on Wednesday when he allegedly drowned, a police officer said.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local volunteers and the body was recovered following a 24-hour long operation, he said.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officer added.

