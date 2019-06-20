Lawyer attacked on way to court in Mathura, injured

Mathura (UP): A lawyer on his way to court was assaulted by four persons over some personal enmity in the Sadar Bazar area here in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

Wakil Khan, who also worked as a reporter in a local evening daily, was targeted with knife when he was going to court in the morning. He was injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, they said.

The assailants fled from the spot after passers-by raised alarm.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said two teams have been formed to nab the culprits who came in a vehicle.@PTI

