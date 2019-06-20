KEG iterates commitment to uphold journalistic values

Unanimously turns down resignation of Guild prez Fayaz Kaloo

Srinagar: Turning down resignation of Kashmir Editors Guild president Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, Kashmir Editors Guild, Kashmir’s prominent newspapers, reiterated their commitment to uphold the journalistic values while reporting the ground realities in Kashmir.

A statement said the KEG discussed the issue of resignation submitted by its president at a meeting today and unanimously turned it down requesting him to continue leading the body for its smooth functioning.

“It was resolved in the meeting that under Kaloo’s able leadership, KEG has emerged as an efficient votary of freedom of press and has been contributing its bit for strengthening the institution of media,” it said.

Reiterating commitment to uphold the journalistic values while reporting the ground realities in Kashmir, the Guild resolved to create an atmosphere that will help in creating a free and independent institution of media in the state.

The meeting also complimented the efforts of the members to help establish an institution of media that is professional to the core as media in Kashmir has been operating in a testing situation since the past three decades.

The meeting was attended by Chief Editor Greater Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, Editor, Kashmir Images- Bashir Manzar, Editor Kashmir Life-Masood Hussain, Editor Chattan-Tahir Mohiuddin, Editor Uqab Manzoor Anjum, Printer, Publisher-GK Communications-Rashid Makhdoomi, Editor Aafaaq-Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, Editor Tameel Irshad-Raja Mohiuddin, Editor Kashmir Reader-Haji Hayat Bhat, Editor Nida-i-Mashirq-Haroon Rashid and Editor Kashmir Vision-Shafat Kira.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

