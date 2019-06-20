JK Bank shares tumble after anti-graft body raids ex-chairman’s residence

Srinagar: Jammu & Kashmir Bank shares fell 10 percent intraday on Wednesday after the Anti-Corruption Bureau raided former chairman Parvez Ahmed’s residence on Wednesday.

According to a report published on money control, the stock touched a day’s low of Rs 33.50, the lowest price since May 2009. At 1238 hours IST, it was quoting at Rs 34.40, down Rs 2.80, or 7.53 percent on the BSE.

The government on June 8 had removed Ahmad and appointed its executive president RK Chibber as an interim chairman.

Ahmed was removed by the state government on alleged charges of corruption, nepotism and favouritism. He was appointed as chairman and CEO of J&K Bank in October 2016 and his tenure was to end in a few months.

The government has decided to establish a panel for appointing separate chairman and managing director for the state-owned bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

