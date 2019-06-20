Geelani to attend Urdu Book Fair at Kashmir University tomorrow on invitation of students: Hurriyat (G)

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (G) on Thursday said that its chairman Syed Ali Geelani has accepted the invitation of Kashmir University students to attend the ongoing Urdu Book Fair.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the amalgam said that Geelani is scheduled to leave from his residence tomorrow (i.e. 21 June, Friday) at 10 a.m. morning.

“Urdu book fair has been organized in the Kashmir University and the students of KU have invited All Parties Hurriyat Conference chairman, Syed Ali Geelani on 21 June 2019 at 11:00 Friday,” the statement reads.

While thanking students for their invitation in Book Fair, Hurriyat Chairman accepted the invitation and is scheduled to leave from his residence tomorrow (i.e. 21 June, Friday) at 10 a.m. morning, it added.

The text of the invitation is as under.

Honorable Qaid e Inqilab Syed Ali Geelani Sahib

Asalam-u-Alaikum

Hope you are in good health and we pray that Allah bestows is blessings on you.

Honorable Syed Ali Geelani Sahib you have been a tower of light and guidance for one and all in the tiring times of the nation. The perseverance you have shown against the brute oppression on the people has only made resolve of all strong that one must stand tall and be upright.

You must know that an Urdu book fair has been organized in the Kashmir University and people from all walks of life are coming to the venue.

Of all the causes you have championed for the people of Jammu and Kashmir you have been campaigning for the Urdu language.

Your contribution to the urdu literature is unmatched be it your Wular Kinaray, a treasure of history, politics, and resistance or your treatise on Allama Iqbal.

It will be honor for us, students and scholars of KU that we be your host.

We invite you to deliver a talk on ‘Is there a conspiracy against Urdu? and why it is important to read it’ outside Kashmir University’s Allama Iqbal Library on June 21 at 11 am.

Since it is the high time that you visit the varsity and share your valuable thoughts with the new generation, so that they are exposed to higher realities of Knowledge.

We hope to see you in the varsity.

