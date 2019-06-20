Boy critically injured after he jumps out of running train in Budgam

Srinagar: A boy was critically injured after he jumped out of a running train at Nadigam area of Budgam Wednesday evening. The boy has been identified as Musaib Ahmad Beigh a resident of Wadwan.

In a two-minute video that has gone viral on social media, two youths are seen jumping out of a running train. “One among them got trapped between a protection wall and train and was critically injured.”

He was shifted to PHC Soibugh from where he was referred to SKIMS Bemina in a critical state.

A top railway official said that a would be halt station is being constructed at the spot, however, the incident is due to gross negligence of passengers who jumped out of running train. “If people will jump like this, the fatalities are bound to happen,” he said.

