‘Back to Village’ program begins in J&K

Srinagar: The ambitious “back to village” programme has begun Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir and it will continue till June 27.

The ambitious programme has four main goals: energising panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes and programmes, capturing specific economic potential, and undertaking assessment of needs of villages.

During this period the entire administrative apparatus of the state government is going to visit all the 4483 Panchayat halqas to get the grassroots level feedback from general public.

The government has deployed one gazetted officer as nodal officer in each panchayat halqa, who will interact with panchayat members, general public to get the general feedback.

According to an official statement: “The program is primarily aimed at directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

