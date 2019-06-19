Youngest rugby coach of Kashmir making her way against heavy odds

Srinagar: Irtiqa Ayoub, 24, is the youngest rugby coach in Kashmir. She currently coaches 40-50 girls for the rough physical sport that is considered more suitable for men. Irtiqa has won seven medals at the state level and seven at the district level. She won a silver medal for Rugby 7’s in 2016 and 2017, and a gold medal for Snow Rugby in 2017. In one of the matches, she broke her nose, but that didn’t deter her from playing the sport.

What she rues is the lack of support from the government to rugby in Jammu & Kashmir. “We are far behind other states in sports activities. We lack infrastructure. I train the girls with just two rugby balls. In December last year, Advisor to the Governor, K Vijay Kumar, sanctioned equipment but we have not received it as yet,” Irtiqa told Kashmir Reader.

A few years ago, she said, she had no idea what rugby was. It was her sports coach at school who encouraged her to try it out.

While she was always interested in sports – she loved playing football in the narrow alleys of her hometown, Srinagar – Irtiqa was reluctant to try rugby, but once she did, it was like a fish taking to water.

“It was not easy. My family’s reluctance and societal constraints were the challenges when I took up rugby as a full-time sport. When I started playing, there was no awareness among people about the sport. People used to pass comments but the perception soon changed when I started winning medals at the state and district level,” she says.

“I was deeply immersed in the game. Such was the passion that when I broke my nose, I didn’t feel it, honestly. It was because I had achieved something that was unimaginable for me.”

Irtiqa was 16 when she started playing rugby. At the age of 24 today, she says that sports facilities in Kashmir are still what they were when she started.

“Turmoil and the political system has put sports in Kashmir on the backburner,” she says. “Given the talent that Kashmir has, the players can compete anywhere in the world. Unfortunately, few chances and the lackadaisical attitude of the people responsible for sports are letting many talents go waste.”

She says that in other parts of the world young people are encouraged to take up sports, but here when a talented player comes forward, he or she is shown the door.

Irtiqa is now a Rugby Development Officer with J&K Sports Council. Of the about 50 girls she trains, she says, “They are young, energetic, and full of passion. It gives me great satisfaction when I train them. I feel like I am being injected with the soul of a new Irtiqa.”

A few years back, Irtiqa had the chance to play for India, but she let it go because she had no support.

“There is a lot of rugby talent in Kashmir; all we need is support from our families and from the government. It’s extremely important for parents to not only allow but also encourage their children, especially girls, to play whichever sport they choose to play.”

Given a chance, she says, she would love to train with New Zealand’s national rugby union team, the All Blacks, which is her favourite.

For her talent Irtiqa has received a lot of awards, but what is more important for her is that the government should come up with sports infrastructure in the state.

