Srinagar: The personnel of Navy on Wednesday rescued two women after their boat capsized in Wular Lake near Zurimanz village in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said that the two women are a mother-daughter duo and were identified as Rafiqa Begum and her daughter Laali.

They said that duo was on way to Sopore when their boat capsized.

A witness said that the duo was immediately rescued after navy men noticed that a boat capsized in the lake outside their camp.

