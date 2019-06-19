Tourism dept employee, woman dead in rafting mishap at Pahalgam

7 others injured as boat capsizes

Anantnag: Two persons, including a woman, were killed while seven others were injured after a rafting boat capsized in Lidder River, here in Pahalgam, during a rafting championship held in memory of Rauf Ahmad Dar – who died last month while rescuing tourists drowning in the same river.

The deceased have been identified as tourism department employee Rinku Raja and a participant in the championship from Jammu named Sanjana.

The injured were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital in Sallar area, from where one of the injured was shifted to Anantnag district hospital for specialised treatment.

“Two were brought dead and seven others were injured. The injured are stable however,” a health official told Kashmir Reader.

The rafting championship, going on for the last three days now, was organised by the tourism department in memory and name of Rauf Ahmad Dar. Dar had died saving tourists in a similar rafting boat capsize last month.

A senior police official said that the mishap took place at around 4:30 PM.

“The SDRF and police teams swung into action and rescued all of them. Unfortunately, two of them died on the way to hospital,” the police official said.

He said that the rest of the rescued and injured persons were doing well and will soon be discharged from hospital.

