There is no scope for complacency: Sagar

SRINAGAR: The National Conference leader Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday said there is no scope for complacency and the need of the hour calls for maintaining greater interactions with the people across the state.

“It is the people of the state from which we draw our power. People of the state are well aware of the situation the state of ours is facing in wake of mushrooming of one man party leaders in every alley and street of the state in particular the valley of Kashmir. Keeping in view the ambush of forces as are inimical to our state on our special status, the people of Kashmir considerately reposed their faith in our party. People identify their aspirations with the flag of National Conference. We too have to take our party programme to every door,” he said during the workers’ conventions in south Kashmir – according to the statement.

He said: “The ensuing elections are critical since it will have direct bearing on the future of state’s interests and the challenge the state is facing calls for greater efforts to protect the identity and integrity of the state.”

Since the inception of party, he said, it has been combating inequality, social injustice and poverty of people. “Politics for National Conference is a sacred mission of lending a helping hand to those who are battling poverty, unemployment and injustice. Our mission includes helping the destitute, elevating the living standards of farmers and other marginal traders. Moreover our mission is inclusive that sans all prejudices of region, religion and sect,” he said.

While underscoring the need of strengthening the efforts of NC vice-presidnet Omar Abdullah in securing the state towards safe shores, he said, “Party vice president has the sincerity of thought. However, we deem people’s help indispensable towards achieving our goal. Our goal is explicit – it is to protect state’s interests from the political shenanigans of RSS-BJP and its henchmen as are contriving in one way or the other to obliterate our identity.”

Other leaders who addressed this convention included Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Bashir Veeri and Muhammad Shafi.

