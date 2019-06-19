Shah Faesal, Er Rasheed now a team, launch PUF in Kashmir

Srinagar: Emboldened by the parliamentary election results, two Valley-based political parties have cobbled together an alliance named Peoples United Front (PUF) much ahead of the long-pending J&K legislative assembly election.

The Awami Ittehad Party led by Engineer Rasheed and the newly established Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) led by Shah Faesal have forged an alliance to contest the election together and take on New Delhi.

Rasheed, who drew over 1,01,500 votes to his kitty as an independent candidate from Baramulla in the parliament election, threw the alliance open to “likeminded” people who agree to its agenda of alliance.

Like Rasheed, former IAS topper Shah Faesal, who founded the JKPM after quitting the civil service, also hails from north Kashmir.

The alliance’s talking point, a list of 45 issues, included the peaceful resolution of Kashmir and the safeguarding of the state’s special status by revoking amendments extended to the state in violation of principles of accession with New Delhi.

It also talked about revocation of AFSPA, PSA, facilitation of return of families who crossed the Line of Control, and employment opportunities for youth. Return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley and granting division status to Chenab and Pir Panjal regions also figured among the issues.

Rasheed and Faesal unveiled their agenda before the press in Srinagar.

Javid Mustafa Mir, who quit the PDP and joined the JKPM, announced that the alliance would have a joint panel comprising three members each of the two parties to oversee implementation.

Apprehending an assault on the state’s special identity, he pressed for early polls in the state, saying prevailing circumstances coupled with political uncertainty has compelled them to come up with an alliance for the much-delayed polls.

“The alliance has been necessitated by the ongoing political uncertainty in the state and absence of any credible political alternative in the state that could address both the political vacuum and the absence of good governance,” Mir said.

Faesal explained that the purpose of the alliance was to provide a “political alternative” to people of the state.

“What united us was the need of the hour, as tomorrow history will question us about our contribution to the state when it was reeling under existential crisis,” he said.

Rasheed appealed to the government of India to hold assembly elections in the state without delay. To the state’s people, he said, “We assure you that we will not let you down. Ours is an agenda of hope for people who feel frustrated for want of credible leadership.”

According to Rasheed, the new alliance has approached National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone to chalk out a common minimum programme.

Rasheed coined two slogans in his speech, saying “Kashmir Ki Majburi Hai, Peoples United Front Zaroori Hai” and “Takht Badal Do, Taj Badal Do, Beimaano Ka Raj Badal Do”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

