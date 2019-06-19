Residents rue absence of slaughter house in Shopian

Say unchecked sub-standard meat sold in market

SHOPIAN: Absence of a slaughter house in Shopian is resulting into unchecked and substandard meat being sold to people, locals allege, adding that authorities are watching the situation as mute spectators.

Locals said the town had a slaughter house at Bonbazar area once, but has been dysfunctional for more than two decades now.

Most of the slaughter animals reach the area from Rajouri and Poonch belts of Jammu province. Veterinarians say these animals are prone to diseases as these belts have herds with large number of livestock.

“I have never seen meat sellers slaughtering animals in shops, they bring it in load carriers and carts after slaughtering from unknown place,” Tariq Ahmad, a local resident said.

Another local resident said the district administration have not taken steps to construct a slaughter house in the town for decades.

“They all watch the whole scenario as mute spectators while contaminated and unchecked meat is sold to public,” Riyaz Ahmad Khan, a local resident, said.

“Who knows whether they sell meat of dead animals or what. We demand government should construct a slaughter house and animals should be slaughtered under the watch of veterinary doctors,” Feeroz Ahmad Bhat, a research student from the town, said.

Residents allege that low rank municipal employees visit the market in the afternoon, “when half of the meat has been sold” and put stamps on the hanging meat.

“We fail to understand how come these low level employees know the quality of meat and its time of slaughter,” another resident said.

Executive Officer Municipal Committee Shopian, Firdous Ahmad couldn’t be reached for comments.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Owais Ahmad, however said that construction of a slaughter house was under consideration.

“Actually there was one but it is dysfunctional as of now and we have proposed its construction and it will be done very soon,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

