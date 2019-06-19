Pulwama IED blast: Two injured soldiers succumb

Srinagar: Two soldiers, who were injured in the IED blast in Pulwama district on Monday, have succumbed to injuries, a defence spokesman said Tuesday.

Nine soldiers and two civilians were injured as militants targeted an Army patrol with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Arihal in Pulwama district on Monday.

“Two soldiers, brought to hospital with severe contusions and concussions, have succumbed to their injuries at 92 Base Hospital,” the spokesman said.

On Monday, he had sought to play down the attack saying it was a “failed attempt” and except for a “few minor injuries, all troops were safe”.

“A failed attempt was made to attack a mobile vehicle patrol of 44 RR with a Vehicle Based IED while the Army patrol was moving in the general area Arihal in district Pulwama today evening,” the spokesman said in a statement here.

He said the reports of attack on an Army convoy are “unfounded and baseless”.

“Troops all safe. Few minor injuries,” the defence spokesman said, adding that the damage was minimised due to the alertness of the patrol party.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

