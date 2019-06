Srinagar: Protests erupted in Tral township of southern Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday morning against the thrashing of a Sikh driver by police in New Delhi.

Reports said a group of youth assembled at main town near Bus Stand and staged a protest demonstration against the incident. The youth comprised of Sikhs and Muslims.

Reports said that protesting youth burnt tyres in the main chowk leading to disruption of traffic.

