Pilgrims to deposit insurance premium, transport charges

SRINAGAR: The Executive Officer, State Hajj Committee (SHC), on Tuesday informed that all selected Hajj pilgrims shall deposit the state Hajj dues including mandatory insurance premium and transport charges from Hajj House to Srinagar Airport and other handling charges to be incurred by the SHC.

Giving the break-up of the dues to be paid, the official handout issued from the office of the SHC stated that pilgrims who do not want to avail of the boarding facility at Hajj House Srinagar shall pay Rs 750 per pilgrim, whereas the pilgrims who want to avail of the same shall pay Rs 1000 per pilgrim, which includes Rs 250 as boarding charges for one night. Besides, pilgrims travelling from the Delhi Embarkation Point shall have to pay Rs 150 per pilgrim as insurance premium. It is further informed that those Hajj pilgrims who have opted for the Delhi Embarkation Point for their departure shall have to deposit only Rs 150 per pilgrim.

The Hajj pilgrims of Jammu division who have opted for the Srinagar Embarkation point and Hajj pilgrims of the Ladakh division shall have to deposit additional charges on account of boarding for their stay at Hajj House, Srinagar.

The concerned pilgrims are required to deposit the receipt of the amount at the office of the respective deputy commissioners at the time of collection of passports and other travel documents.

