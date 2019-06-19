KEG reiterates to uphold journalistic values while reporting ground realities in Kashmir

Srinagar: A meeting of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) was held today to discuss the various issues confronting the institution of media in Kashmir.

The members who participated in the meeting reiterated their commitment to uphold the journalistic values while reporting the ground realities in Kashmir.

A spokesperson of the guild in a statement said that the members resolved to create an atmosphere that will help in creating a free and independent institution of media in the state.

The meeting also complimented the efforts of the members to help establish an institution of media that is professional to the core as media in Kashmir has been operating in a testing situation since the past three decades.

The meeting discussed the issue of resignation submitted by the KEG president, Fayaz A Kaloo and unanimously turned it down requesting him to continue as President for the smooth functioning of KEG.

It was resolved in the meeting that under Kaloo’s able leadership, KEG has emerged as an efficient votary of freedom of press and has been contributing its bit for strengthening the institution of media.

The meeting was attended by Chief Editor Greater Kashmir, Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo, Editor, Kashmir Images- Bashir Manzar, Editor Kashmir Life-Masood Hussain, Editor Chattan-Tahir Mohiuddin, Editor Uqab-Manzoor Anjum, Printer, Publisher-GK Communications-Rashid Makhdoomi, Editor Aafaaq-Ghulam Geelani Qadri, Editor Tameel Irshad-Raja Mohiuddin, Editor Kashmir Reader-Haji Hayat Bhat, Editor Nida-i-Mashirq-Haroon Rashid and Editor Kashmir Vision-Shafat Kira.

