India likely to privitise operation of Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains on selected routes

Srinagar: The central government may allow the operation of Rajdhani, Shatabdi trains on selected routes by private players.

“The Indian Railways may soon be open for more investment from private players and may allow them to operate passenger trains on low-congestion and tourist routes,” the Business Standard reported.

According to newspaper quoting sources, the national transporter may also consider bringing in premium trains, including the Rajdhanis and Shatabdis.

“Under this plan, for which a tender is likely to be floated within four months. On an experimental basis, two trains may be allotted to Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), covering important tourism destinations or connecting major cities, in less congested routes,” the newspaper reported.

However, the newspaper reported that various stakeholders, including the Unions are likely to be consulted before the move.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

