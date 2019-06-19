Houseboat owners demand fire brigade, rescue teams in Dal, Nigeen lakes

SRINAGAR: In the view of the recent houseboat fire episode, Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association (KHBOA) has demanded immediate fire brigade and rescue teams in Dal and Nigeen lakes.

Addressing a press conference here in press club, Chairman KHBOA Hamid Wangoo said the recent fire incident completely damaged two houseboats in Nigeen Lake resulting in loss to precious furniture items and furnishing worth crores of rupees.

He said many such disastrous incidents took place in the last many years in Dal and Nigeen lakes and river Jhelum, leaving many families without shelter.

The managing body of Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association has from time to time stressed upon the fact that there is a need of having a full- fledged fire brigade and rescue teams which can prevent any untoward incident in lakes and can save heritage properties worth crores of rupees, Wangoo said.

“The managing body of KHBOA has raised the issue of having a fire bridge and rescue teams before the concerned authorities, but did not get any response. The government has completely failed in addressing this long-pending demand of houseboat owners,” he said. “The houseboat is the only source of income for us and the victim houseboat owners should be granted timber and compensation so that they can reconstruct their houseboat units and will able to earn their livelihood.”

The members of the Association urged Governor S P Malik and the concerned authorities including disaster management department to do the needful by setting up proper fire and rescue teams in the Dal Lake without any further delay.

