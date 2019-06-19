Governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed profound grief over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident of a rafting boat capsizing at river Lidder in Pahalgam.

The Governor has prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families in their hour of grief. He has wished speedy recovery to the injured.

The Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those dead and has directed the authorities to ensure best possible medical treatment of the injured.

Expressing concern over accidents occurring during the adventure sport of rafting in river Lidder, the Governor has issued directions that strict safety measures be taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

