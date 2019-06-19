First policy document on Drug De-Addiction released

11% of patients attribute substance abuse to ‘situation in the valley’

Srinagar: The J&K government on Tuesday released the first-ever policy document for drug de-addiction in the state. The document revealed the alarming prevalence of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir and suggested a roadmap to deal with it.

The policy document has been prepared by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) of the Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, in collaboration with the Department of Psychiatry, SKIMS Medical College, and the Jammu and Kashmir State AIDS Control Society.

It has noted that more than two-thirds of drug abusers treated at the Drug De-addiction center at SMHS Hospital had started substance abuse in the age group of 11-20 years.

According to the document, the most common substances of abuse in J&K are nicotine (present in 94.4 percent of drug abusers) followed by medicinal opioids (65.7%), cannabis (63.6%), benzodiazepines (45.5%), other prescription medications (43.4%), alcohol (32.5%), inhalants (11.1%), and cocaine (7.5%).

Multiple substance abuse was found in 91.9 percent of the studied patients.

“In 2016-17, on the phenomenology of inhalant use, we found that two-thirds of the study population was in the adolescent age group. About 99 percent of the study population was male, belonging to the middle socio-economic class,” the document says.

It also talks about the alarming increase in the use of opioid-based preparations along with multiple substance use from the 1980s to the year 2002. The pattern of drug abuse has also changed in female patients, the document notes.

Among the various reasons for substance abuse, a significant number – for 11% of patients – is attributed to the prevailing condition in the valley.

The document was today released by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department. Atal Dulloo. Others who were present on the occasion were Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Kunzes Dolma, Director AIDS Control Organisation Dr Mushtaq Rather, Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar Dr Kaiser Ahmad, Controller Drug and Food Control Organisation Lotika Khajuria, Medical Superintendent IMHANS Dr Aijaz Baba, Head Department of Psychiatry Dr Muhammad Maqbool, and senior faculty of GMC Srinagar including Dr Arshad Hussain and Dr Yasir Rather.

Atal Dulloo said the document was the second such document in India, after the one in Punjab released some years ago.

“I am delighted to be part of this event as the policy document is a big leap and a stepping stone towards eradicating the drug menace in J&K,” he said.

Dulloo said the government was planning to involve all stakeholders to start Drug De-addiction Centers across J&K.

“In the last five months nearly 12,000 people were treated at Drug De-addiction facilities across J&K. So, the problem is alarming, but I am happy that we were able to prepare thus policy and get it approved from the State Administrative Council,” he said.

Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Kaiser Ahmad said that drug abuse continued to be a silent epidemic in the state as many cases were detected only after complication or death.

“Over the last two decades we have seen a surge in unexplained and mysterious deaths of youth. We have also been receiving an increasing number of young patients suffering from cardiac arrest, renal failure, and poisoning. All these cases point to the alarming prevalence of substance abuse,” he said.

Dr Kaiser said the situation must be controlled as soon as possible. “We must curb this problem by putting an end to the supply chain,” he said.

The policy document has come up with 16 action plans that include the opening of new drug de-addiction facilities, training of various stakeholders, utilisation of mass media to spread awareness, sensitisation of community leaders, sensitisation of social and health workers, medical insurance and medical leave benefits to cover de-addiction treatment period, resources for data collection and research made available in the de-addiction centers.

As per the policy, 14 departments have been identified to play a role in the implementation of the policy. Among these are IMHANS, GMC Jammu, directorates of health services of Kashmir and Jammu, other health institutes of the state, J&K Police, department of education, excise and taxation department, department of social welfare, and non-governmental organisations working in the area of de-addiction.

In addition, this model, where the healthcare system is geared up with skills needed for the epidemic of drugs, would also cater to ever-increasing emergencies like an overdose, withdrawal complications, and other co-morbid conditions associated with substance abuse.

The policy also aims at increasing access to out-patient services, such as motivational therapies, detoxification, and mental health conditions associated with substance abuse, as well as in-patient services for complicated withdrawals, multiple relapses and emergencies.

The proposed system will have adequate support of laboratories for diagnosis, referrals to other specialty clinics and pharmacy, reads the policy document.

The policy was finalised last year and after feedback from stakeholders it was approved by the State Administrative Council.

