First batch of Hajj pilgrims to leave on July 4

Div Com reviews arrangements

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesdaydirected all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir Division and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.

The Div Com through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements for Hajj pilgrims from each of the District Development Commissioners of Kashmir Division.

The meeting was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims will perform Hajj this year from J&K.

It was revealed that the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the Kashmir valley will leave on July 4. Seventy flights, ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight, will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.

It was urged that all the Hajj pilgrims should reach Hajj House, Bemina, four hours before their scheduled flight for necessary departure procedures.

While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims of the state, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Power Development Department to install generator sets to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Hajj House.

He also directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining a regular supply of drinking water and sanitation, besides the establishment of acmedical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulances available at Hajj Houses and at Srinagar Airport 24×7 to facilitate the pilgrims’ journey. SRTC will provide an adequate number of high-end buses for transporting the pilgrims from Hajj House to the Airport.

Khan directed Srtvagar Municipal Corporation officers to ensure proper sanitation is maintained in and around Hajj House, besides providing additional mobile toilets at Hajj House and the Airport so that pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.

Roads and Buildings engineers were asked to carry out immediate macadamization of link roads in Hajj House, while fire tenders will be deployed at Hajj House and the Airport. For real-time announcements for Hajjis, the Department of Information and Public Relations shall install public address systems at Bemina and Srinagar Airport.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Police to ensure proper security and barricading arrangements at Hajj House and the Airport and to issue security passes to the concerned officials well before time. SSP Traffic will devise proper route plan to avoid vehicle jamming. The officer will also deploy 70 Home Guard personnel and Red Cross volunteers at Hajj House and the Airport for the facilitation of the pilgrims.

The meeting was informed that the State Bank of India will install currency exchange counters at the Airport and Hajj House, Bemina. Besides, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited will provide refreshment to the Hajj pilgrims at the Airport.

The Mechanical Department will provide a crane for shifting an X-Ray machine from the Airport to Hajj House.

Divisional Commissioner Khan asked the DDC Budgam to visit the Airport premises for the finalisation of necessary arrangements and the deployment of magistracy en-route to the Airport, besides installing an information centre at the Airport premises.

Khan directed all officials to gear up and finalise all the arrangements well in time. Besides, all DCs will hold a meeting in their respective districts to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the convenience of the Hajjis.

The meeting was attended by Executive Officer State Hajj Committee (SHC) Dr Abdul Salaam Mir, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Information & Public Relations (DIPR) Abid Hussain, Joint Director Fire & Emergency services, SSP Anti-Hijacking, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Directors of Floriculture & Tourism, DNO Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PHE and R&B, SMC, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), Officers of Airport Authority of India & Customs, Area Commandant Home Guards and other concerned officials were present at this meeting, whereas all Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

