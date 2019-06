Anantnag: Intense clashes erupted in Arwani village of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district after government forces laid siege to the village.

Reports said that soon after forces launched cordon and search operation in the area, youth took to streets and pelted stones on government forces who retialated by firng tear gas and sound shells.

The clashes amid CASO were going on in the area when this report was being filed.

More to follow.

