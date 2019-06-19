BOOK REVIEW: Kashmiri Novel “Akh Dour” (Once Upon a Time)

Tajamul Islam

Translating books from one language into another is not an easy task; needless to say when it is a work of art, it becomes even more challenging. We belong to a generation that speaks Kashmiri but is hardly aware of its standard lexicon in which our cherished and much-acclaimed literature is written. The literature written in Kashmiri particularly poetry and fiction is inaccessible to us because of our lack of proficiency in it. Therefore, translation ironically connects us to our original language. It serves two purposes; one is reaching out to a wider audience and another is encouraging and arousing curiosity for the original text among the native speakers. Qaisar Bashir by translating Bansi Nirdoush’s “Akh Dour” into English has done a commendable service to Kashmiri literature. He has pulled it off daringly, being aware of the language only as much as a common Kashmiri, having studied in a typical English medium school which hardly taught Kashmiri.

“Akh dour” translated as “Once Upon a Time” is the story of a young girl Nageena from Bandipora, who ventures out to Srinagar for the first time in her life to visit her ailing father, fighting tuberculosis in a missionary hospital only to find herself sold to a merchant named Balbader in the brothel. Finding herself trapped in the brothel house with no route to escape, she is impregnated by Balbader towards whom she feels attracted even though there is a religious discrepancy between them. Balbader despite being married already is enamored of her and after she gives birth to a daughter, he converts to Islam, changes his name as Badrudin, leaves all his wealth behind, owns the child and marries her. Afterwards, Balbader finds himself ostracized by the Hindu community and repulsed from everywhere. The novel ends with a happy note when Balbader’s Hindu wife visits him and takes him back to handle the business again.

The novel could be read for several things: foremost among these is the reflection of the era in which it was written; the sharp contrast between exploitative city life and harmonious life of the villagers and also the times when Pandits and Muslims lived in harmony.

Qaisar Bashir’s translation flows naturally in lucid prose. Midway through the novel the translation gains maturity and stands in contrast to the lucid prose of earlier chapters. Barring few typographical errors visible in the translation and instances when some sentences could have been improvised and written better, he has nevertheless succeeded in keeping the essence of the original text intact. Translating a novel from one’s own language into foreign one does show its limitations no matter how hard one tries. Consider for example translating “Adtsout” in English or providing the nearest possible alternative to the phrase “Su tchaej te tchaej”. While he has kept “Adtsout” intact marked by asterisk, the later has been transcreated as “She fled, so fled”. Only the native speaker can properly relish the flavor of such words and grasp them better.

The author , in contention, is a gifted writer and poet himself who’s poetry collection entitled “The Cry of Wounded Souls” has just arrived in the market. He has added translation to his feather also. We hope Qaiser continues to serve Kashmiri literature in the future as well. If it were not for his translation, I would not have probably known about this novel. I hope he brings more of such neglected novels to surface due to the general apathy towards Kashmiri language. There is a dire need to popularize our Kashmiri literature among the English speaking world. Language and literature are hope in times of distress. We need to invest more in the field. I wish all the best to the translator in his future endeavors!

—The author is a Research Scholar. He can be reached at: itajamul473@gmail.com

