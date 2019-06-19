7 civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar: At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said.

The militants lobbed the grenade towards the police station, but it exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to seven passers-by, the officials said.

The area has been cordoned to look for the attackers and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the officials added.

