2 militants, soldier killed in Anantnag

Student found shot dead near Achabal gunfight site

Anantnag: Two militants of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), one of them allegedly involved in the Pulwama suicide attack of February 14, and an army soldier were killed on Tuesday during a gunfight in Marhama area of Anantnag district.

The gunfight was the second in as many days in Anantnag district. At the site of Monday’s gunfight, which had concluded with the killing of an army major and a Pakistani militant, the body of a civilian student, Nasir Ahmad Mir, was found this morning, triggering clashes in the area.

The militants killed in the Marhama gunfight have been identified as Sajad Maqbool Bhat alias Afzal Guru, son of Muhammad Maqbool, and Taseef Ahmad Bhat, son of Muhammad Ashraf – both residents of Marhama village.

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that Sajad was directly involved in the Pulwama attack which left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead.

“The car used in the Pulwama attack was bought and registered in his name. He was also instrumental in turning the car into an IED,” Singh said.

He added that Sajad’s killing was a huge blow to the network of JeM in south Kashmir.

Sajad had gone missing from home hours after the Pulwama attack was carried out. He later announced his entry into JeM ranks through social media.

The gunfight today took place at about 3:30 AM. “We had specific inputs regarding their presence in the area, following which a cordon and search operation was launched,” a senior police official said.

He said that the militants, holed up in a residential house, opened fire soon after they were surrounded. “The fire was retaliated and the militants were killed after exchange of fire for several hours,” he said.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that two residential houses were extensively damaged as forces used heavy explosives to flush out the militants.

Intense clashes also erupted around the site of the gunfight soon after gunfire rattled the area. Hundreds of youths tried to march towards the site of the gunfight and were repeatedly dispersed by the forces, who fired tear smoke shells and pellet guns.

At least 4 people were injured during the clashes, two among whom were shifted to Srinagar.

“One of them had pellet injury to the eyes. He was referred to SMHS. Another one was shifted to Bone and Joint hospital for fracture in his leg suffered from a fall,” a health official told Kashmir Reader.

Later in the day, thousands of people reached Marhama to attend the funeral prayers of the slain militants.

In Achabal, meanwhile, people took to streets soon after the body of a 22-year-old civilian, a second-year undergraduate student, was found near the site of Monday’s gunfight. Mir was missing from home since the gunfight on Monday started.

The family had made efforts to track him but could not. He was found some distance from the site of the gunfight, in a paddy field, shot in the chest.

People in the area alleged that the government forces killed him during the gunfight. “It is a cold-blooded murder,” people alleged.

Police have maintained that investigation has been taken up into the incident. “Medico-legal formalities have been initiated. It is important to find the rigor mortis, which determines the time of the death, so that investigation could be taken further and the circumstances which led to the killing can be ascertained,” SSP Anantnag Altaf Khan told Kashmir Reader.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir told the media that a probe will be ordered if required. “I will get feedback from the officials in the area and a probe will certainly be ordered if there is a need to,” Jahangir told media persons in Anantnag.

Protests continued in Achabal throughout the day, even as thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain student.

