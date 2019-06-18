Two injured by stray dogs in Uri

Baramulla: Two people, including a woman were injured by stray dogs in north Kashmir’s Uri township on Monday.

The injured have been identified as Azra Begam, 30, wife of Sajad Ahmad and Altaf Ahmad, 28, son of Abdul Rashid, both residents of Uri. They were shifted to sub district hospital Uri for treatment.

Locals said a group of stray dogs have created fear among people in Uri from past several days. Few days ago five people were injured in the same area while eight other were injured in Narvaw area of Baramulla.

